Man taken to hospital after being shot by officer Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln
  • Updated
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper shot a man in a struggle over a gun outside an apartment near 19th and G streets at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Patrol Col. John Bolduc. 

The man was taken to a Lincoln hospital by ambulance.

His name and age weren't released, and his condition wasn't yet available late Wednesday afternoon. 

Bolduc said investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force -- which includes the State Patrol, Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office -- had gone to the area following up on a Crime Stoppers tip. 

He said they made contact with people in a vehicle in a parking lot behind the apartment building at 1905 G St.

"During that contact one of the investigators observed the individual was in possession of a firearm, a handgun. During this contact, a struggle ensued and an investigator with the State Patrol discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect," Bolduc said.

He said law enforcement did CPR on the man, and rescue workers came to the scene and took over, taking him to the hospital, where he was undergoing medical treatment. 

Bolduc said he's asked Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner to conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

He called it a fluid and ongoing situation. 

Bolduc said the initial information he had was that the only round discharged was fired by the State Patrol investigator. 

"The investigation will reveal if any additional shots were fired by any other persons," he said. 

One neighbor described hearing what he initially thought was fireworks.

Bolduc said the trooper would be placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is typical of officer-involved shootings. 

Wagner said his office will take the lead, but the investigation also will involve investigators and crime technicians from LPD to try to determine a lot more detail than they currently have. 

"It's very serious. It's serious and different than a normal shooting investigation. Our role here is to determine what happened, present that evidence to the County Attorney's Office and have them make a determination whether that was justified or not," he said. 

Zaine Alnori, who lives across the street, said he had been working on a car and went to get parts when he got a call from his dad. It happened right in front of him. 

Alnori said police were trying to talk with his dad, Abdulkarim Albaidhany, who speaks Arabic, so he came home to translate. Alnori said his dad had seen officers trying to talk to someone in a car and trying to get them out of the car in the lot on the east side of the building.

"Then he heard a gunshot," Alnori said translating for his dad. 

About a minute later, he got home and saw "all of this," referring to a cluster of police cars that had scrambled there, blocking off the busy street in midday after a call over dispatch about an officer in distress and shots fired. 

"Kinda makes you feel uncomfortable about living here," Alnori said.

By 5 p.m., most of the police cars had cleared the area, and the busy street had reopened. Police tape cordoned off part of the apartment parking lot. 

Wagner said he expected investigators to remain on scene until the early hours of Thursday.

