Man taken to hospital after being shot by officer Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln

He called it a fluid and ongoing situation.

Bolduc said the initial information he had was that the only round discharged was fired by the State Patrol investigator.

"The investigation will reveal if any additional shots were fired by any other persons," he said.

One neighbor described hearing what he initially thought was fireworks.

Bolduc said the trooper would be placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is typical of officer-involved shootings.

Wagner said his office will take the lead, but the investigation also will involve investigators and crime technicians from LPD to try to determine a lot more detail than they currently have.

"It's very serious. It's serious and different than a normal shooting investigation. Our role here is to determine what happened, present that evidence to the County Attorney's Office and have them make a determination whether that was justified or not," he said.

Zaine Alnori, who lives across the street, said he had been working on a car and went to get parts when he got a call from his dad. It happened right in front of him.