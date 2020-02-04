Man suspected of photographing children in Seward Walmart believed to be in California

The Seward County Sheriff's Office said the man suspected of taking photos of children at the Seward Walmart has been identified and is not a threat to the public.

On Monday, the sheriff's office alerted residents to at least four incidents of a Hispanic man following adults with children through the store taking photos of children.

In a second news release on Tuesday, Sheriff Mike Vance said the man suspected is no longer in Seward County and most likely is in California. Authorities are looking to talk to the man, who has not been publicly named.

Authorities have not said when the incidents occurred.

The man was reported to be driving a maroon van with Seward County license plates.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Previous story:

The Seward County Sheriff's Office warned residents of a man taking photos of children at the Seward Wal-Mart.

According to Sheriff Mike Vance, there have been at least four incidents reported at the Seward Wal-Mart, each of which consisted of a Hispanic man following adults with children throughout the store taking photos of children.

Vance said the man left the store during one incident after being noticed and waited outside.