A 34-year-old employee at a Lincoln convenience store sought treatment at a local hospital Tuesday morning after a man repeatedly struck him with a liquor bottle that the man was in the middle of stealing, according to police.

The employee told police that a man in his late teens or early 20s entered the Kwik Shop near 56th and Holdrege streets at around 10 a.m. Tuesday and browsed the store before selecting a $22 bottle of liquor, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Then, the man started to leave the store without paying, Vollmer said, and the employee grabbed his arm and confronted him over shoplifting.

The man used the bottle to strike the employee multiple times in the head before fleeing, Vollmer said.

The 34-year-old required treatment at an area hospital for a cut to his head, Vollmer said.

An investigation into the theft — which Vollmer described as a robbery — is ongoing.

