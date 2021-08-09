Man stabs dog, assaults woman in robbery at Lincoln's Wilderness Park; dog euthanized

Lincoln police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a woman, stabbed her dog and took about $400 from her car at Wilderness Park late Friday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said the woman called police from a veterinary emergency clinic near Ninth Street and Pioneers Boulevard at around 11 p.m. on Friday.

She drove there from Wilderness Park, where the woman told officers she had stopped to let her dogs out. The 42-year-old said she saw a man entering her car and confronted him. That's when he stabbed her dog several times and stole cash from inside the vehicle, Spilker said.

The woman suffered minor injuries in a struggle with the man before he left the area, according to police.

The dog was ultimately euthanized due to the severity its injuries, Spilker said. Officers checked out the parking lot near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard, where the incident happened, and an investigation is ongoing.

