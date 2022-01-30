Man stabbed twice at Lincoln bar, police say

A 49-year-old man was stabbed following an altercation at CJ's Neighborhood Bar and Grill on Saturday night, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
The man was stabbed twice in the neck outside of the bar located at 200 W P St. His injuries were not life threatening, according to LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong.
Police arrested Steven Stowers, 47, on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
