 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Man stabbed twice at Lincoln bar, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 49-year-old man was stabbed following an altercation at CJ's Neighborhood Bar and Grill on Saturday night, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The man was stabbed twice in the neck outside of the bar located at 200 W P St. His injuries were not life threatening, according to LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong.

Police arrested Steven Stowers, 47, on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Three children killed in fire at home in Pierce
Nebraska College of Law recognized nationally for Tenant Assistance Project
Senators question Gov. Ricketts' decision to turn down $120 million in rental assistance
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One in serious condition after crash

One in serious condition after crash

One person was seriously injured Friday after a crash at the intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Salt Creek Roadway, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News