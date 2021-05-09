Man stabbed several times in attempted robbery, police say

A 53-year-old man was stabbed several times Saturday night at an apartment complex near 10th and C streets, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of C Street on a report of a robbery around 8 p.m., LPD Capt. Tarvis Banks said.

According to the victim, three men knocked on his apartment door and began yelling at him when he opened it. One of the men used pepper spray on the victim and a struggle ensued.

The victim was then stabbed five times and suffered a severe laceration to his left forearm. He was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition as of Sunday evening.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday, and the incident remains under investigation, Banks said.

