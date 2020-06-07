Man stabbed near 10th and Garfield streets, police say

A 34-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with his roommate on Saturday night, according to Lincoln police.
Capt. Michon Morrow said police were called to the area of 10th and Garfield streets at about 9:40 p.m. after the man was stabbed in the neck by his 42-year-old roommate. The 34-year-old was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury and remained hospitalized Sunday morning, Morrow said.
The 42-year-old was also hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg, Morrow said. No arrests had been made in the case and police hadn't released the names of those involved as of Sunday morning.
