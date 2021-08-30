 Skip to main content
Man stabbed in back in downtown Lincoln following dispute, police say
Man stabbed in back in downtown Lincoln following dispute, police say

Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the back after a dispute near 14th and C streets early Monday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said police responded at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, when the man told police the stabbing had followed a physical assault and an altercation. 

He was transported to an area hospital, where he remained at 9 a.m. with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

It's unclear if the injured man has identified his alleged attacker, Spilker said, as police are still working to field a full statement from him. An investigation is ongoing. 

