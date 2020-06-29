You are the owner of this article.
Man spit on law enforcement officers at Lincoln hospital ER, police say
Man spit on law enforcement officers at Lincoln hospital ER, police say

Lincoln police say they arrested a 34-year-old Omaha man Saturday after being called to a disturbance at the emergency room at Bryan West.

Officer Erin Spilker said police got there to find Seth Ketelhut arguing and yelling at hospital security and a Cass County Sheriff's deputy who had brought him to the hospital. 

She said Ketelhut spit on the deputy's face, then spit at and headbutted a Lincoln police officer who was trying to help control him. 

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on an officer.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

