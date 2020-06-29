Man spit on law enforcement officers at Lincoln hospital ER, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they arrested a 34-year-old Omaha man Saturday after being called to a disturbance at the emergency room at Bryan West.

Officer Erin Spilker said police got there to find Seth Ketelhut arguing and yelling at hospital security and a Cass County Sheriff's deputy who had brought him to the hospital.

She said Ketelhut spit on the deputy's face, then spit at and headbutted a Lincoln police officer who was trying to help control him.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on an officer.

