Man spit on law enforcement officers at Lincoln hospital ER, police say

Lincoln police say they arrested a 34-year-old Omaha man Saturday after being called to a disturbance at the emergency room at Bryan West.
Officer Erin Spilker said police got there to find Seth Ketelhut arguing and yelling at hospital security and a Cass County Sheriff's deputy who had brought him to the hospital.
She said Ketelhut spit on the deputy's face, then spit at and headbutted a Lincoln police officer who was trying to help control him.
He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on an officer.
