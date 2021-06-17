 Skip to main content
Man smokes cigarette inside Lincoln CVS overnight; police unsure how he got in
Man smokes cigarette inside Lincoln CVS overnight; police unsure how he got in

Police are searching for a man who they say waltzed through a closed pharmacy early Thursday morning -- but officers aren't sure how he got in. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the man triggered the internal motion sensor alarm at the CVS Pharmacy near 48th and O at around 3 a.m. Thursday. Responding officers found no one in the building, and there were no signs of forced entry, Spilker said. The man did not appear to steal anything, she said. 

Spilker said the pharmacy smelled of a recently smoked cigarette. Surveillance footage showed a man walking through the CVS and leaving via an emergency exit after hearing the alarm he triggered, Spilker said. But footage did not show the man entering the building. 

Spilker said officers would analyze more surveillance video to determine how — and when — the man entered the store. 

