Man slain in central Lincoln alley overnight, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting in an alley in the Hartley neighborhood early Saturday morning, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.

At 4:23 a.m., police officers were alerted to a shooting in the alley between 32nd, 33rd, S and T streets, Bliemeister said in a news release.

They arrived to find the man with gunshot wounds, and, despite efforts by his friends, police officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics, he died of his injuries, the release said.

Police were not publicly identifying the man yet Saturday as they worked to notify his family, the chief said.

Investigators continued to explore the events leading up to the shooting and whether the shooting was an act of targeted violence, he said.

Anyone with information should call police at 402-441-6000 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

The man's killing marks the third homicide in the city this year.

Edward Varejcka, 36, was fatally stabbed March 8 at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood. Timothy Montgomery, 32, was fatally shot during a disturbance just before bar break at 13th and O streets March 15.