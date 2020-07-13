You are the owner of this article.
Man shot to death in Lincoln, police say
Man shot to death in Lincoln, police say

Lincoln police say a 48-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday near 13th and Washington streets.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister said just after 5 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Washington Street on the shooting, where they found the man dead.

He said it is being investigated as a homicide.

It would be the fifth in Lincoln this year. 

Bliemeister said police were in the process of collecting evidence at the scene and interviewing two others who were present in the home when it happened.

He said they have an individual in custody and they're working to determine what, if any, involvement he had in the shooting.

They are not yet identifying the victim or the person who was taken into custody.

But Bliemeister said police believed there was no on-going threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

