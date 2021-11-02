Man shot near one of Lincoln's busiest intersections, according to police scanner

Lincoln police officers responding to a report of shots fired near 27th and O streets just before 9 p.m. Tuesday found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to emergency scanner traffic.

A dispatcher told responding Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews that the man had been shot in the side and was having difficulty breathing.

The man was transported to Bryan West Campus, according to the police scanner. The extent of his injuries were unclear late Tuesday.

The call for service identified the location of the victim at 130 N. 27th St. -- a multi-unit house near one of Lincoln's most congested intersections.

By 10 p.m., the front of the house had been taped off with crime scene tape as a handful of officers investigated.

Reached by phone at the Lincoln Police Department, Sgt. Jason Goodwin declined to say whether any suspects were in custody or provide any further details, noting that officers were still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.