Man shot in leg after argument outside north Lincoln apartment, police say

Police are investigating after several reports of gunfire in north Lincoln Sunday night led officers to a 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to authorities.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the area near North Ninth Street and Nance Avenue, just north of Salt Creek, where they found the 22-year-old, who refused treatment at the scene and traveled by private car to a local hospital, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injures, Vollmer said.

Police found a single 9 mm shell casing at the scene, he said. Officers did not recover a weapon.

Vollmer said multiple callers indicated gunfire followed a verbal altercation in the area. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

