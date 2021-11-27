Man shot by state trooper in Lincoln remains in critical condition

The 27-year-old man who was shot by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper Wednesday remains in critical condition, officials said.

German Pedraza was shot in the neck after the trooper saw him attempting to pull out a handgun. He was taken to a local hospital following the incident and underwent surgery.

After further investigation, officers found the loaded pistol and various amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine in his car, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force — which is made up of officers from the Lincoln Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office — arrived at an apartment at 1905 G St. in Lincoln after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip.

Upon arrival, officers saw a Chrysler 300 with two people inside — a 21-year-old female passenger and Pedraza.

Officers approached both sides of the car and noticed Pedraza raising his gun. Officers shouted at him to drop the weapon, but a struggled ensued, and a Nebraska State Patrol officer fired one round from his duty pistol — hitting Pedraza in the neck.

Law enforcement immediately began CPR and Lincoln Fire and Rescue took him to the hospital.