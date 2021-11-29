Man shot by state trooper in Lincoln dies at hospital

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon on Sunday ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Pedraza's death, Wagner announced.

The sheriff's office, with the assistance of the Lincoln Police Department, will investigate the shooting and deliver their case to a grand jury, convened every time someone dies as a result of law enforcement action in Nebraska.

Wagner on Monday said the agencies, hamstrung by the holiday weekend, were still in the early stages of their investigation. Wagner said there was still body and dash cam footage to be reviewed.

All three agencies collaborate on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force -- the unit that responded to the apartment building on Wednesday where the shooting occurred.

As they investigated the incident, Wagner said his office and LPD crime scene technicians searched Apartment 17 at the complex, where they found various quantities of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Wagner said he was "not positive" that Pedraza was the resident of that apartment unit.

The trooper who shot Pedraza is on paid administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation.

