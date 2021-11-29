 Skip to main content
Man shot by state trooper in Lincoln dies at hospital
Man shot by state trooper in Lincoln dies at hospital

The 27-year-old man who was shot by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper in Lincoln on Wednesday died at a local hospital Sunday evening. 

German Pedraza had been shot in the neck at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday in central Lincoln as the trooper, a narcotics investigator who remains unidentified, was following up on a Crime Stoppers report at 1905 G St. 

As investigators approached Pedraza, who was in the driver's seat of a Chrysler 300 in the parking lot of an apartment building, he attempted to pull out a handgun, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who is heading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. 

Wagner said authorities directed loud verbal commands for Pedraza to drop the weapon and a struggle ensued over the gun.

The trooper fired one round toward the 27-year-old, Wagner said. Four days later, that shot proved fatal, the sheriff announced Monday morning. 

Investigators recovered a loaded pistol from the Chrysler, Wagner said.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon on Sunday ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Pedraza's death, Wagner announced. 

The sheriff's office, with the assistance of the Lincoln Police Department, will investigate the shooting and deliver their case to a grand jury, convened every time someone dies as a result of law enforcement action in Nebraska. 

Wagner on Monday said the agencies, hamstrung by the holiday weekend, were still in the early stages of their investigation. Wagner said there was still body and dash cam footage to be reviewed. 

All three agencies collaborate on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force -- the unit that responded to the apartment building on Wednesday where the shooting occurred. 

As they investigated the incident, Wagner said his office and LPD crime scene technicians searched Apartment 17 at the complex, where they found various quantities of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Wagner said he was "not positive" that Pedraza was the resident of that apartment unit. 

The trooper who shot Pedraza is on paid administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

