One person was hospitalized Monday afternoon after he was shot by Lincoln Police and Nebraska State Patrol investigators in a west Lincoln parking lot, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Monday when three members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force — a unit made up of plainclothes investigators from the Lincoln Police Department, State Patrol and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office — confronted a white man who had been following them near Northwest 27th and West O streets, Chief Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Houchin said.

At least one State Patrol trooper and one Lincoln Police officer shot at the armed man before "immediately" rendering first aid, according to the State Patrol.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the man to a local hospital following the shooting, authorities told reporters Monday afternoon.

The man, who has not been identified, was in critical condition Monday afternoon.

No officers were injured in the shooting, which happened in a parking lot just west of Northwest 27th Street along West O Street.

Authorities did not release the identity of the officers involved Monday. Both investigators have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with each agency’s policy, according to the State Patrol.

The man who police shot was armed, but it's unclear if he fired toward police, the State Patrol said. Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene.

"Clearly, the officers involved perceived a deadly threat and responded according to that perceived threat," Col. John Bolduc, the head of the State Patrol, told reporters at the scene Monday afternoon.

Houchin indicated the man had been following the investigators in his vehicle in the moments before the shooting. Bolduc said what led up the confrontation was unclear, but indicated the man had been the subject of a narcotics investigation prior to Monday's shooting.

"This is part of a larger effort to combat drug and weapons trafficking in the city," he said. "And this incident resulted from that type of investigation."

In the minutes after the shooting, several police officers — some wearing plainclothes and others armed with long guns — converged on the Super 8 motel a block east of the shooting scene and took one man into custody.

Houchin said the man who was shot is believed to have been staying at the Super 8, but his relationship to the second man was unclear.

The second man was not directly involved in the shooting, Houchin said. Police took him to the Lincoln Police headquarters after detaining him.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, which employs deputies who serve on the same task force as the investigators who shot the man Monday, will conduct an investigation into the shooting.

Bolduc said the appointment of the sheriff's office to lead the investigation is the "best practice," since the sheriff's office is "a third agency" and was not involved directly in the shooting.

Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force generally drive unmarked cruisers and wear plainclothes as they investigate drug and weapons crimes. Task force investigators don't wear body cameras.

In that instance, a plainclothes investigator, Adam Strode, shot and killed German Pedraza at an apartment near 19th and G streets as the Columbus man reached for a handgun. A grand jury later cleared Strode of any wrongdoing in the shooting.

The sheriff's office is expected to release additional details on Monday's shooting at the agency's media briefing Tuesday morning.

