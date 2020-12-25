Man shoots and kills himself during traffic stop in Grand Island

A man shot and killed himself in Grand Island after a Nebraska State Patrol trooper attempted to stop him for allegedly driving recklessly Thursday.

The patrol is investigating the incident, which began around 6 p.m. when the agency received a report of a reckless driver in Hamilton County.

A trooper located the Dodge Ram pickup near U.S. 34 and Stuhr Road and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver continued driving westbound on U.S. 34 before turning northbound on South Locust Street. Speeds remained normal and the truck eventually entered the Fonner Park parking lot, where it stopped.

The trooper gave verbal commands when the man got out of his truck. The driver re-entered the truck, retrieved a handgun, exited the vehicle again, and shot himself.

Two officers from the Grand Island Police Department arrived less than one minute later. The three law enforcement officers attempted to provide medical aid, but the man died at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

According to a release from the patrol no law enforcement officer fired a weapon during the incident and no one else was injured.

