Man serving life for murder admits he was trying to kill inmate in assault at Lincoln prison
Man serving life for murder admits he was trying to kill inmate in assault at Lincoln prison

  • Updated
An inmate already serving a life sentence for murder and kidnapping — plus 50 years more for attempted murder of an inmate in 2010 — Monday got more time for admittedly trying to kill another inmate. 

Daniel Jones pleaded guilty as charged to first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and assault by a confined person with a deadly weapon for what happened Sept. 23, 2020, at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

"I did do it, and I take full responsibility," said Jones, 59, appearing in court by video.

According to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office, Jones used a metal bar clamp, a screwdriver or both in the assault in the prison's wood shop area on a 27-year-old man serving time on two motor vehicle homicide charges for a fatality crash near Norfolk in 2016.

Chief Deputy County Attorney Bruce Prenda said Brandon Plante was seriously injured in the attack.

Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson said, to his credit, Jones had been very upfront about what he did. 

"And what you did was pretty awful," she said. 

"Yes, ma'am, it was," Jones said.

Nelson said Jones had been candid about the fact that he attacked Plante in an attempt to kill him.

"Yes, ma'am. That was my intention," he said.

Nelson said, by the grace of God, the victim survived. 

And she sentenced Jones to 40 to 70 years on top of the terms he's already serving. 

Jones since has been moved to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, which is where he was when he tried to kill another inmate Aug. 29, 2010.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years for that crime. 

In 2006, a jury in Scotts Bluff County convicted him of the kidnapping and first-degree murder of James Bauer, 42, of Gering, in a case that prosecutors said was related to cocaine.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

