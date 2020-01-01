Man, 23, seriously injured in downtown Lincoln assault

A 23-year-old man was assaulted early Wednesday just after 2 a.m. at University Square parking garage, 101 N. 14th St. in downtown Lincoln.

The beating sent the man to the hospital with significant head injuries. No one was in custody Wednesday morning for the assault, Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone having information on the assault can Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSLegislature

