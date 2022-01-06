Man sentenced in Nebraska for masturbating near teenager on 2017 flight

After pulling her leg away, discreetly taking a photo of Wagner and using the airplane's restroom, the woman returned to her seat, under the impression it was the only available one on the plane, according to prosecutors.

When the woman returned, she found Wagner with a jacket over his lap. He later exposed his penis to her and proceeded to masturbate while staring at the woman for more than five minutes, Smith said.

The woman, who addressed the court by Zoom on Thursday, said the incident had negatively impacted her life for the last four years. She said she would never feel safe or comfortable around strangers again and hasn't sat in a window or middle seat on a plane since then, now aware of the possibility that she may have to escape.

Wagner and the state had agreed to a pre-sentencing recommendation of a 12-month prison sentence, but Gerrard opted for a longer term, noting the habitual nature of what he described as Wagner's "stunts."