Man sentenced for robbery of Lincoln jewelry store in 2018

A 29-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 14½ years in federal prison Friday for the armed robbery of a jewelry store at Lincoln's SouthPointe Pavilions.

Joshua Dortch pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during an armed robbery March 23, 2018, at Sartor Hamann at 2900 Pine Lake Road.

Dortch and Anwar A. Hunt left the store with 25 Rolex watches, which were found shortly after because of a GPS tracker in one of the watches, according to court records.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Dortch on Friday to the prison time, plus five years of supervised release.

Hunt had previously pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced a year ago to 13½ years in prison.

