Man sentenced for possession of meth after evading authorities since 2011

A 45-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Thursday to 11 years and 3 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Senior U.S. District Judge Richard G. Kopf also sentenced Mario Trejo Flores to a 10-year sentence for failure to appear, which will be served concurrently.

According to U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly, on Nov. 7, 2010, Lincoln police officers conducting surveillance on the residence of a known drug dealer saw Trejo Flores leave that location in a pickup truck. Trejo Flores was stopped for a traffic infraction, but he refused to obey officers' commands during the stop.

After a scuffle with officers, he was searched and officers found approximately 10 grams of meth, multiple baggies, a digital scale, suspected records of drug-related transactions and $611 in cash in the pickup.

Trejo Flores pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine in September 2011. He was scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 16, 2011, but he failed to appear. In May of 2012, an additional charge of failure to appear was filed.

He remained a fugitive for almost eight years until his arrest on Oct. 9, 2019.

After his release from prison, Trejo Flores could serve four years on supervised release, but Kelly's office said he is likely to be deported to Mexico instead.

