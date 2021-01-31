 Skip to main content
Man sent to hospital after overnight shooting in Lincoln
Man sent to hospital after overnight shooting in Lincoln

Lincoln police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 30th and Vine Streets on Saturday night.

A 66-year-old man was shot in front of his house on the 3000 block of Vine Street after a dispute with another person shortly after 11:30 p.m., Lincoln Police Department Capt. Danny Reitan said.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is still under investigation.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

