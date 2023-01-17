 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man robbed friend of car keys at knifepoint, Lincoln police allege

A 33-year-old man is in jail after he robbed another man of his car keys at knifepoint as the two made a visit to a mutual friend's apartment, police alleged in court filings. 

Prosecutors charged Heriberto Maldonado with robbery Tuesday — more than two weeks after he allegedly robbed a 51-year-old man of his car keys outside an apartment building near 17th and A streets before taking off with the man's phone still in the car, Lincoln Police Investigator Jessica Drager said in the affidavit for Maldonado's arrest.

The 51-year-old victim told police that he met Maldonado at the People's City Mission on Jan. 1 and the two men made plans to visit their mutual friend, Drager said in the affidavit. Both Maldonado and the victim are listed as transient in court filings. 

Maldonado rode with the man to the apartment building and, as the 51-year-old unlocked their friend's apartment door, Maldonado held a knife to his back and demanded the keys, Drager said. 

The 51-year-old found his car at a gas station near the mission the next day, but his phone was missing from the car, he told police.

The man picked Maldonado out of a photo lineup, identifying him to police as the man who robbed him. 

Maldonado, who had been in jail on unrelated charges since Jan. 3, was cited on suspicion of robbery Friday, Drager said in the affidavit.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

