Man robbed friend of car keys at knifepoint, Lincoln police allege

A 33-year-old man is in jail after he robbed another man of his car keys at knifepoint as the two made a visit to a mutual friend's apartment, police alleged in court filings.
Prosecutors charged Heriberto Maldonado with robbery Tuesday
— more than two weeks after he allegedly robbed a 51-year-old man of his car keys outside an apartment building near 17th and A streets before taking off with the man's phone still in the car, Lincoln Police Investigator Jessica Drager said in the affidavit for Maldonado's arrest.
Maldonado
Lancaster County jail
The 51-year-old victim told police that he met Maldonado at the People's City Mission on Jan. 1 and the two men made plans to visit their mutual friend, Drager said in the affidavit. Both Maldonado and the victim are listed as transient in court filings.
Dining Out: Lincoln getting its introduction to Honduran food Maldonado rode with the man to the apartment building and, as the 51-year-old unlocked their friend's apartment door, Maldonado held a knife to his back and demanded the keys, Drager said. The 51-year-old found his car at a gas station near the mission the next day, but his phone was missing from the car, he told police. The man picked Maldonado out of a photo lineup, identifying him to police as the man who robbed him. Maldonado, who had been in jail on unrelated charges since Jan. 3, was cited on suspicion of robbery Friday, Drager said in the affidavit.
Most dangerous cities in Nebraska
Dangerous Cities in Nebraska
See how your hometown ranks among the most dangerous cities in Nebraska. Ratings have been determined according to the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people in cities of at least 10,000, with violent crime being classified as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The numbers are for 2019, the most recent year for which the
FBI provides data.
6. South Sioux City
With 30 violent crimes in 2019 and a population of 12,771 (the smallest on our list), the city in northeast Nebraska had 2.35 violent crimes per 1,000 people.
Photo: An RV park in South Sioux City on the Missouri River.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
5. Scottsbluff
The city of 15,862 had 53 violent crimes for a rate of 3.34 per 1,000 in 2019.
Photo: Gering Police Officer Jordan McBride talks with Scottsbluff Police Officer Michael Modeac as he puts up crime scene tape at the scene of an armed standoff in Scottsbluff in June 2021.
STAR-HERALD FILE PHOTO
4. North Platte
With a population of 23,705 and 89 violent crimes, the city had a rate of 3.75 per 1,000.
Photo: Union Pacific train engines line up outside a service building in North Platte.
FILE PHOTO
3. Lincoln
The Star City had a population of 291,128 with 1,115 violent crimes, a rate of 3.83 per 1,000.
Photo: Police in Lincoln investigate a shooting near the intersection of 14th and E streets in August 2019.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
2. Grand Island
With a population of 51,821 and 236 violent crimes, the largest of the Tri Cities had a 2019 rate of 4.55 per 1,000 people.
Photo: Grand Island police and State Patrol personnel investigate after a body was found in a Grand Island yard in August 2020.
GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO
1. Omaha
In 2019, the state's largest city at 470,481 people had 2,833 violent crimes for a rate of 6.13 per 1,000.
Photo: Omaha police and University Police guard the entrance to the Nebraska Medicine Emergency room after an Omaha police officer was shot at Westroads Mall in March 2021.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
A note about the numbers
With eight violent crimes in 2019, Boys Town topped the state at 13.82 per 1,000 people, which is a misleading stat because it only had a 2019 population of 579.
Photo: The statue at the entrance to Boys Town. It doesn't take much to skew the numbers.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
