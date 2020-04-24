Police: Man robbed Friday afternoon at gunpoint by purple-haired woman

×
A pedestrian, walking on South 19th Street was robbed at gunpoint by a passenger in a parked car late Friday afternoon.
Lincoln police said the 51-year-old man was walking near Dakota Street around 5:45 p.m. when he came along a parked black SUV. Police said a woman in the vehicle demanded money from him.
She then pointed a handgun at the man and demanded he give her his phone, the rings on his fingers and his money. Police said the victim handed over his belongings that totaled about $215.
The victim described the woman as having purple hair.
Police are still investigating the incident.
