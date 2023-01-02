Man robbed at knife-point by stranger he was giving ride, police say

A 51-year-old man was robbed at knife-point early Monday morning while giving a stranger a ride in a central Lincoln neighborhood, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said the man was driving in the area of 17th and A streets when the stranger he was giving a ride to pulled out a knife and demanded the man's wallet and keys.

The victim turned over his wallet and keys to his 2018 maroon Nissan Altima.

The contents of the wallet were valued at $43, while the car is valued at $10,000, according to Armstrong.

Police didn't have any suspects as of Monday morning and hadn't recovered the vehicle.

