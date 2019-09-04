{{featured_button_text}}

Maybe he should’ve asked someone to hold his beer.

Police say at 1 p.m. Saturday, an officer in plainclothes in the North Bottoms spotted a 23-year-old Lincoln man riding on the hood of a blue Dodge Neon on Ninth Street with a Miller High Life in one hand and making a video with his cellphone in the other.

Officer Angela Sands said as the car was stopped at a red light, the officer walked up, a badge around his neck, and discovered the driver had a suspended license and that he and a passenger inside the car both had open beers and marijuana, too.

All three — two 24-year-olds and a 23-year-old — ended up arrested on outstanding warrants.

Sands cautioned against riding on the hood of a car, even at low-speeds, as it can be extremely dangerous and potentially deadly.

