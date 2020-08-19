Man reports that his gun was stolen from van, Lincoln police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 65-year-old Lincoln man reported his black Remington .380 handgun stolen from his van sometime in the past three weeks, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Sewell Street, east of Bryan West Hospital, on the man's report his gun had been stolen from his 1991 Volkswagen van.

He told police the van likely had been left unlocked and was parked on the street while he was moving.

Spilker said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

