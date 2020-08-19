You are the owner of this article.
Man reports that his gun was stolen from van, Lincoln police say
A 65-year-old Lincoln man reported his black Remington .380 handgun stolen from his van sometime in the past three weeks, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Sewell Street, east of Bryan West Hospital, on the man's report his gun had been stolen from his 1991 Volkswagen van.

He told police the van likely had been left unlocked and was parked on the street while he was moving.

Spilker said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Police logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

