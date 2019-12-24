You are the owner of this article.
Man reports early morning assault, dog-snatching
Lincoln police are searching for four suspects and a Chihuahua after an early morning assault north of 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

A man told officers he was approached by four people -- two of whom he knew -- at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, while he was parked in a bank parking drive-through lane at 3410 N. 27th St. He said the suspects assaulted him with a bat, damaged his car, grabbed the dog and took off.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

