Man reported road rage by teen with a gun on US 77 south of Lincoln, sheriff says
Man reported road rage by teen with a gun on US 77 south of Lincoln, sheriff says

Lancaster County sheriff's deputies are investigating a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon along U.S. 77 south of Lincoln. 

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the report came in early Wednesday about the incident at about 2:30 p.m. near Wittstruck Road. The man who reported it said he had been threatened by an 18- or 19-year-old with a pistol in his waistband.

Wagner said after allegedly being cut off, the teenager pulled in front of the man, then stopped and screamed at him about him hitting his car, though there had been no contact between the vehicles.

He said the suspect was described as a tall, skinny man around 18 or 19 who was driving a dark purple, 2000 Honda hatchback.

Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

