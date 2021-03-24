Man rammed cruiser in Lincoln airport hotel parking lot, police say

Police say they arrested a 20-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday for allegedly ramming a cruiser in a hotel parking lot earlier this month, nearly hitting an officer as he drove away.

Officer Erin Spilker said they found Aron Wells Jr. near 46th and Meredith streets in the Union College area on Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of attempted second-degree assault, criminal mischief and tampering with evidence.

The incident started at about 10:45 p.m. March 8, when police were called to the Luxury Inn near the airport on a suspicious vehicle and suspected drug activity.

Spilker said when the officer approached the white Kia Sorento, the driver tried to hide a backpack and was moving items to try to hide them under his legs. When the officer asked what was under his legs, he showed a measuring cup from a scale with marijuana inside it.

When the officer asked Wells to get out, he reached toward the center console, then put the car in reverse and backed into the police cruiser and drove off, causing an officer to have to quickly get out of the way, she said.

Officers initially tried to follow but eventually called off the pursuit due to dangerous driving.

They found the Kia two days later.