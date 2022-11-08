Man pulled gun during road rage altercation in west Lincoln, police say

A 27-year-old man is in jail after police say he pulled a gun on a motorist during a road rage altercation in west Lincoln on Monday, according to authorities.
Rudy Requejo-Ybarra pulled next to the 19-year-old after the teen cut him off near the Interstate 80 and U.S. 6 interchange at about 4:45 p.m. Monday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
As the two men exchanged words, the teen reported that Requejo-Ybarra wielded a handgun.
Police later stopped Requejo-Ybarra and arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Asked if investigators had recovered a handgun from Requejo-Ybarra's vehicle, Vollmer said the police reports filed in the incident make references to a pistol but don't describe the model or caliber.
It's unclear if officers recovered a gun.
Requejo-Ybarra was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.
