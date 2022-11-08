 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pulled gun during road rage altercation in west Lincoln, police say

  • Updated
A 27-year-old man is in jail after police say he pulled a gun on a motorist during a road rage altercation in west Lincoln on Monday, according to authorities. 

Rudy Requejo Ybarra

Requejo-Ybarra

Rudy Requejo-Ybarra pulled next to the 19-year-old after the teen cut him off near the Interstate 80 and U.S. 6 interchange at about 4:45 p.m. Monday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

As the two men exchanged words, the teen reported that Requejo-Ybarra wielded a handgun.

Police later stopped Requejo-Ybarra and arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Asked if investigators had recovered a handgun from Requejo-Ybarra's vehicle, Vollmer said the police reports filed in the incident make references to a pistol but don't describe the model or caliber.

It's unclear if officers recovered a gun.

Requejo-Ybarra was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

