Man pulled gun amid road rage altercation in west Lincoln, police allege

A 27-year-old man is in jail after police say he pulled a gun on a 19-year-old motorist amid a road rage altercation in west Lincoln on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Rudy Requejo-Ybarra pulled next to the 19-year-old after the teen cut him off near the Interstate 80 and U.S. Route 6 interchange at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

As the two men exchanged words, the teen reported that Requejo-Ybarra wielded a handgun.

Police later stopped Requejo-Ybarra and arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Asked if investigators had recovered a handgun from Requejo-Ybarra's vehicle, Vollmer said the police reports filed in the incident make references to a pistol but don't describe the model or caliber allegedly used.

It's unclear if officers recovered a gun.

Requejo-Ybarra was taken to the Lancaster County jail.