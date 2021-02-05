Man pleads guilty to aiding, abetting killing of Jessica Brandon during Lincoln robbery

An Omaha man will face up to life in prison after pleading guilty Friday to aiding and abetting a Lincoln woman's killing during a home-invasion robbery in 2018 over a marijuana stash.

At Dante Williams' sentencing in May, he also could get up to 20 years on each of two attempted robbery charges for his involvement in what happened July 31, 2018, the day of Jessica Brandon's killing, and an attempted robbery a day earlier.

The 27-year-old had been set to go to trial later this month along with his older brother, Damon Williams, and Tawhyne Patterson Sr., who were federally indicted for murder and the attempted robberies.

At Friday's hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods said seven people — four children and three adults — were at home at 3:40 a.m. that morning when Dante Williams held open the screen door and another of the would-be robbers kicked the door open.

A security video showed two of the three men go in with guns. Dante Williams wasn't armed, she said.

In a retelling of what happened, which appeared difficult for some in the courtroom to hear, Woods said two of the intruders rounded the children up from their bedrooms, waking them up yelling "LPD, LPD" before zip-tying their hands and feet together and duct-taping their mouths.