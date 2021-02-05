 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty to aiding, abetting killing of Jessica Brandon during Lincoln robbery
An Omaha man will face up to life in prison after pleading guilty Friday to aiding and abetting a Lincoln woman's killing during a home-invasion robbery in 2018 over a marijuana stash.

At Dante Williams' sentencing in May, he also could get up to 20 years on each of two attempted robbery charges for his involvement in what happened July 31, 2018, the day of Jessica Brandon's killing, and an attempted robbery a day earlier.

The 27-year-old had been set to go to trial later this month along with his older brother, Damon Williams, and Tawhyne Patterson Sr., who were federally indicted for murder and the attempted robberies.

At Friday's hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods said seven people — four children and three adults — were at home at 3:40 a.m. that morning when Dante Williams held open the screen door and another of the would-be robbers kicked the door open.

A security video showed two of the three men go in with guns. Dante Williams wasn't armed, she said.

In a retelling of what happened, which appeared difficult for some in the courtroom to hear, Woods said two of the intruders rounded the children up from their bedrooms, waking them up yelling "LPD, LPD" before zip-tying their hands and feet together and duct-taping their mouths.

Woods said a third intruder headed to the stairwell toward the finished basement where Michael Robertson's bedroom was, intending to rob him of his marijuana stash, but encountered Brandon in the stairwell.

A witness heard her saying "I'm getting down, I'm getting down," before a "barrage" of gunshots. Crime scene investigators later recovered 13 spent cartridges from the stairwell.

Seconds later, the security video shows the three men leaving, the same two with guns. One dropped a bag outside the home, went back to get it and fired two more shots at the home, Woods said.

Fiance of woman gunned down in home-invasion robbery sentenced to prison on marijuana charge

She said Brandon had been shot in the shoulder and was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital at 4:58 a.m., despite quick efforts to save her.

After police released photos of the suspects, taken from the security video that night and a night earlier of the three casing the home, several people identified Dante Williams, who wasn't wearing a mask, Woods said. She said investigators also found his DNA on a piece of duct tape and cellphone records put his phone near the home the day of the first attempt.

Defense attorney Chad Wythers said Williams admitted he was there and participated in the robbery but didn't have a gun.

"How do you wish to plead?" Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard then asked Williams. "Guilty or not guilty?"

"I plead guilty," Williams said, first to the aiding and abetting murder charge, then to each of the attempted robbery charges.

Trial for Patterson and Damon Williams is set to start in U.S. District Court in Lincoln on Feb. 16.

Police suspect Lincoln woman was murdered in robbery attempt; fiancé arrested on drug charges
Police: Suspect in Jessica Brandon's killing said robbery 'went south'
Grand jury indicts 3 in fatal shooting of Jessica Brandon

View Comments
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

