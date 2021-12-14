 Skip to main content
Man missing from Lincoln facility ditched monitoring device near 27th and O
A man who had been on work release at the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln removed his electronic monitoring device and didn't show up for work Monday morning, according to the Department of Correctional Services. 

Lajuan Jones, 41, is now considered missing, according to a department news release Monday evening. He removed his monitoring device near 27th and O streets. 

Jones. convicted on burglary and theft charges in Douglas County, started his eight- to 10-year sentence in October 2017. He had a tentative release date of February 11, 2022, according to the news release. 

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The low-security Lincoln facility where Jones had been incarcerated is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state's correctional services department.

With prior approval, people incarcerated at the facilities are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services without direct supervision.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

