A Sarpy County woman's "thank-you" card and donation to Planned Parenthood in response to a 37-year-old man's anti-abortion mailing did not justify a protection order, the Nebraska Court of Appeals said in an opinion Tuesday.
Isaac Koch, who recently moved to Alabama from the Nebraska town of Richland, near Columbus, last year appealed a Colfax County judge's denial of a harassment protection order against the woman, identified in the order as "Susan S.," whom he didn't know.
According to the order, Koch sent an envelope to her address and others containing a pamphlet called "Life in the Womb," which contained a link to a video that compared the Holocaust to "premeditated miscarriage" and described abortion as "murder of children in the womb."
In response, the woman sent him a handwritten thank-you note "for the lovely reminder about misinformation. I have donated to Planned Parenthood in your name."
Koch said the act seriously intimidated him and served no legitimate purpose.
He sought a protection order preventing her from harassing him and his two children, who don't live with him, for a year, and ordering her to "withdraw any donation and provide written proof to [him] within 10 business days."
Koch claimed Planned Parenthood was “conducting activities in other states that is illegal in Nebraska” and therefore “it is illegal to donate” to that organization in Nebraska. And he contended her actions were crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder.
When the judge denied his request for a protection order, Koch appealed.
Writing for the panel, Court of Appeals Judge Riko Bishop said: "Even assuming that Susan’s alleged conduct could be considered by a reasonable victim as seriously terrifying, threatening, or intimidating, Koch did not allege sufficient facts to show that Susan had engaged in a harassing course of conduct as required by statute."
It involved a single letter, not a series of events.
It is the second appeal involving Koch and a protection order that the Court of Appeals has ruled on in less than a year.
In September, they affirmed his plea-based conviction for attempted violation of a domestic abuse protection order where he admittedly tied himself to a chair and covered his mouth with duct tape in an attempt to get the woman who had a protection order against him in trouble.
He was sentenced to 60 days in jail in the case.
