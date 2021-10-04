 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man left severely injured in Lincoln parking lot assault, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Man left severely injured in Lincoln parking lot assault, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Welcome to your daily dose of self defense. Your life could depend on it. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Lincoln police say a man remained in critical condition Monday following an assault early Sunday in a parking lot at North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. 

Officer Erin Spilker said police haven't yet identified the man.

She said just after 5 a.m., police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers were called to the Super Saver parking lot about a man down. He was unresponsive when they arrived.

Officers rendered first aid, including CPR, until LFR arrived and took over, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Witnesses told police several people had assaulted him, then took off. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Cases in southeast Nebraska being reviewed after evidence taken from State Patrol facility
Number of sexual assaults reported to UNL police doubled in 2020
Ransomware attack affects Lincoln-based Sandhills Global operations
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghans sell off anything just to survive after Taliban takeover

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News