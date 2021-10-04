Man left severely injured in Lincoln parking lot assault, police say

Lincoln police say a man remained in critical condition Monday following an assault early Sunday in a parking lot at North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Officer Erin Spilker said police haven't yet identified the man.

She said just after 5 a.m., police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers were called to the Super Saver parking lot about a man down. He was unresponsive when they arrived.

Officers rendered first aid, including CPR, until LFR arrived and took over, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police several people had assaulted him, then took off.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lori Pilger Public safety reporter Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.