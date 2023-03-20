A 22-year-old Tecumseh man was killed Friday in a crash and a 36-year-old woman was arrested near the scene, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were called at about 2:30 a.m. Friday about a possible death near First Street and the railroad tracks in Tecumseh, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

A responding deputy found Logan Ascheman dead at the scene and arrested 36-year-old Chelsy Kress, also of Tecumseh, on suspicion of failure to render aid.

The sheriff's office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the incident.

Counties with the most motor vehicle fatalities in Nebraska Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Nebraska #11. Sarpy County, Nebraska #10. Lancaster County, Nebraska #9. Douglas County, Nebraska #8. Hall County, Nebraska #7. Adams County, Nebraska #6. Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska #5. Dodge County, Nebraska #4. Cass County, Nebraska #3. Seward County, Nebraska #2. Lincoln County, Nebraska #1. Saline County, Nebraska