Man killed in Otoe County co-op accident

The Otoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a co-op employee in Burr.

Sheriff Colin Caudill said his office received a report about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday of a tire exploding at the Frontier Co-op location in Burr, a village of about 60 people 40 miles southeast of Lincoln.

When deputies arrived, they found a male employee of the co-op dead and another man with minor injuries.

Caudill said his office continues to investigate the incident, and an autopsy has been ordered.

He said the name of the dead man is being withheld pending notification of family members.

