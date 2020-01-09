Man killed in Otoe County co-op accident

The Otoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a co-op employee in Burr.
Sheriff Colin Caudill said his office received a report about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday of a tire exploding at the Frontier Co-op location in Burr, a village of about 60 people 40 miles southeast of Lincoln.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
When deputies arrived, they found a male employee of the co-op dead and another man with minor injuries.
Caudill said his office continues to investigate the incident, and an autopsy has been ordered.
He said the name of the dead man is being withheld pending notification of family members.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Matt Olberding
Business editor/reporter
Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.