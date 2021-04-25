Man killed in motorcycle crash in southwest Lincoln, state patrol says

A 28-year-old man was killed Saturday night when the motorcycle he was driving crashed near U.S. 77 and Warlick Boulevard, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
At about 10 p.m., the state patrol was notified that the Gage County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of a motorcycle that was traveling north on U.S. 77. The deputy ended the pursuit and alerted state patrol troopers of the suspect's description.
Then at 10:08 p.m., southbound troopers observed the motorcycle traveling northbound on the highway south of Lincoln and turned around to attempt a traffic stop. Before either trooper was able to make a traffic stop, the motorcycle crashed in to the rear of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The troopers arrived at the scene moments later and attempted life-saving measures on the motorcyclist, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The lone occupant of the Jeep was not injured.
The state patrol has requested that the Lincoln Police Department investigate the crash.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Emma A Renfrow
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
EMMA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Hayden A Freel
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|85
|Agency:
|Fillmore CO SO Geneva
HAYDEN is a 12 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 4'09" tall and weighed 85 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Daveyon J Johnson
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
DAVEYON is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jamie Dominguez
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|95
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMIE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 95 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zakarriyah T Lathan
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZAKARRIYAH is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Reagan Lee Finkhaus
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|106
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
REAGAN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 106 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Antonio Jaimes
|Date Missing:
|04-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTONIO is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Keionna E Jones-mays
|Date Missing:
|04-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|267
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KEIONNA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 267 lbs. She has Black hair and Hazel eyes.
Jonnaya L Ballard
|Date Missing:
|04-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
JONNAYA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emmanuela Ruba
|Date Missing:
|04-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
EMMANUELA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Raven Angel Renae White
|Date Missing:
|04-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RAVEN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Damien Johnston
|Date Missing:
|04-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|134
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
DAMIEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 134 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Yogi P Preston
|Date Missing:
|04-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
YOGI is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Joey Poskarbiewicz III
|Date Missing:
|04-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
JOEY is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sean Buckley
|Date Missing:
|04-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|133
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
SEAN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 133 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Crystasia M Cooper
|Date Missing:
|04-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|188
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CRYSTASIA is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 188 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Andrea R Palacios
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ANDREA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sarah Cathleen Nieter
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|104
|Agency:
|Platte CO SO Columbus
SARAH is a 42 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 104 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Joshua Jay Shepard
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSHUA is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Deniko Ross
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|0
|Current Age:
|0
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|2'06
|Weight:
|24
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
DENIKO is a 0 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 2'06" tall and weighed 24 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Akeyla N Matlock
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|235
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
AKEYLA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 235 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sandra Raquel Ren Jose
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|106
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
SANDRA is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 106 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Destynee Kambrye Stanton
|Date Missing:
|04-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DESTYNEE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Tim Duane Jr McGhee
|Date Missing:
|04-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TIM is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alonna Nicole Black
|Date Missing:
|04-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|137
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALONNA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 137 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Daemeisha Elaine Luellen
|Date Missing:
|04-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|320
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAEMEISHA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 320 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emma Marie Casper
|Date Missing:
|04-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
EMMA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Aspen Magana-opp
|Date Missing:
|04-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
ASPEN is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Omar Ali
|Date Missing:
|04-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
OMAR is a 19 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Vincent Matthew Kesterson
|Date Missing:
|04-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|48
|Current Age:
|48
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|250
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
VINCENT is a 48 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 250 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Emily E Bachman
|Date Missing:
|04-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
EMILY is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ashley Jo Donahue
|Date Missing:
|04-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
ASHLEY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kali Ann Guerrero
|Date Missing:
|04-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
KALI is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Winnie Lewis
|Date Missing:
|04-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|88
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
WINNIE is a 11 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 88 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
David Castro
|Date Missing:
|04-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAVID is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Paul Ramaekers
|Date Missing:
|04-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANTHONY is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Santiago Lopez
|Date Missing:
|04-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|32
|Current Age:
|32
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SANTIAGO is a 32 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shaynisha Shelly
|Date Missing:
|04-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHAYNISHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Channel
|Date Missing:
|04-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rumbek Agustino
|Date Missing:
|04-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RUMBEK is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Johnny Terrell Jr King
|Date Missing:
|04-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOHNNY is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Vega Chante Jerilyn Campbell
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|117
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
VEGA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 117 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Devon Terrell Lamont Shaw
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|183
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEVON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 183 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
David Alejandro Valquier
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAVID is a 28 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sara Smith
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SARA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Klynn Latrice Gilmore
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KLYNN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tyjia Keng-ross
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
TYJIA is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Hazem Dafaalla Nasralla Sarmin
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HAZEM is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Patrick Laurence Frank Young
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PATRICK is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Shane Leroy Foote
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHANE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Alexander Thomas Lorsung
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|33
|Current Age:
|33
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXANDER is a 33 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 205 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Joshua Lance Pfertsh
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSHUA is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Spencer R Goc
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|32
|Current Age:
|32
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
SPENCER is a 32 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Kylie Renee Wilcox
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Adams CO SO Hastings
KYLIE is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lennon Deneen
|Date Missing:
|04-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Papillion PD
LENNON is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Larraya Taylor
|Date Missing:
|04-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LARRAYA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elena S Rhodd-morales
|Date Missing:
|04-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELENA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Qlani Lonewolf
|Date Missing:
|04-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
QLANI is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dhevan Justin Phillips Mills
|Date Missing:
|04-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DHEVAN is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rylee Lynn Buman
|Date Missing:
|04-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|153
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
RYLEE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 153 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Piper Penney-hall
|Date Missing:
|04-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
PIPER is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mercedes Coakley
|Date Missing:
|04-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Pink
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MERCEDES is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Pink hair and Blue eyes.
Nyamal D Kier
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Damari Morrison-edwards
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMARI is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Eliza Emelina Lussier
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ELIZA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ambrea Hoge
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
AMBREA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Zachary Riley
|Date Missing:
|04-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZACHARY is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Bella Herrman
|Date Missing:
|04-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
BELLA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Cory Debord
|Date Missing:
|04-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CORY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Bryan Jeovanny Mejia-acosta
|Date Missing:
|04-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|123
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRYAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 123 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Chase A T Boyd
|Date Missing:
|04-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'03
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHASE is a 23 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'03" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Reese Marie Britton
|Date Missing:
|04-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
REESE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
George Gvaramia
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GEORGE is a 42 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Justus Denney
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
JUSTUS is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Chad Tyler Anderson
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|45
|Current Age:
|45
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|265
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CHAD is a 45 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 265 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Dasani Nerraw Sharp
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|132
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DASANI is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 132 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Traniyah T Grimes-richard
|Date Missing:
|03-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRANIYAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alycia Marie Lamontia
|Date Missing:
|03-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALYCIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Green eyes.
Hazel Adriana Alas-martinez
|Date Missing:
|03-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|90
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HAZEL is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 90 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah A Devers
|Date Missing:
|03-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|178
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 178 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ingrid Cabezas-martinez
Alan Alexander Moncada Garcia
|Date Missing:
|03-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
ALAN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aaron J Moncada Garcia
|Date Missing:
|03-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
AARON is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rodger Ervie III Hayes
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RODGER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Maria Chaplain
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zachary Meyer
|Date Missing:
|03-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|310
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ZACHARY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 310 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elizabeth Marie Hetrick
|Date Missing:
|03-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|129
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIZABETH is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 129 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Quinsha Rojeameria Collins
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QUINSHA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'00" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Robert McTizic-brown
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ROBERT is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Heidi Heredia
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HEIDI is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander J Doan
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ALEXANDER is a 17 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Donell Shane Wright
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DONELL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kyle M Jones
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KYLE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Destiny Reina Briones
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DESTINY is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Monte R Meadows
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Green
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MONTE is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Green hair and Brown eyes.
Samantha Marie Hansen
|Date Missing:
|03-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
SAMANTHA is a 41 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Levi Cortlin Mielke
|Date Missing:
|03-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|25
|Current Age:
|25
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
LEVI is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Isabel Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|03-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
ISABEL is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Analee Constance Strimple
|Date Missing:
|03-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANALEE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kenneth Wayne Kindles
|Date Missing:
|03-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|57
|Current Age:
|57
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|152
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KENNETH is a 57 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 152 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Brown eyes.