Man killed in motorcycle crash in southwest Lincoln, state patrol says

A 28-year-old man was killed Saturday night when the motorcycle he was driving crashed near U.S. 77 and Warlick Boulevard, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

At about 10 p.m., the state patrol was notified that the Gage County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of a motorcycle that was traveling north on U.S. 77. The deputy ended the pursuit and alerted state patrol troopers of the suspect's description.

Then at 10:08 p.m., southbound troopers observed the motorcycle traveling northbound on the highway south of Lincoln and turned around to attempt a traffic stop. Before either trooper was able to make a traffic stop, the motorcycle crashed in to the rear of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The troopers arrived at the scene moments later and attempted life-saving measures on the motorcyclist, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The lone occupant of the Jeep was not injured.

The state patrol has requested that the Lincoln Police Department investigate the crash.

