Man killed in motorcycle crash in southwest Lincoln, police say
Man killed in motorcycle crash in southwest Lincoln, police say

A 27-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a motorcycle crash near U.S. 77 and Warlick Boulevard, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Saturday when the motorcyclist, who was headed north on U.S. 77, lost control just before the Warlick Boulevard off-ramp. The motorcyclist, who had not been identified as of Sunday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD Capt. Max Hubka.

An SUV also sustained damage in the crash, but no other injuries were reported, Hubka said.

Northbound U.S. 77 was closed at Saltillo Road for several hours overnight.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Husker News