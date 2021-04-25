Man killed in motorcycle crash in southwest Lincoln, police say

A 27-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a motorcycle crash near U.S. 77 and Warlick Boulevard, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Saturday when the motorcyclist, who was headed north on U.S. 77, lost control just before the Warlick Boulevard off-ramp. The motorcyclist, who had not been identified as of Sunday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD Capt. Max Hubka.