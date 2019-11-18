A 62-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in northwest Lincoln, according to a news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. when a westbound motorcycle driven by Michael Stover, of Lincoln, rear-ended a westbound Toyota Highlander that was stopped at the intersection of U.S. 34 and Northwest 48th Street.
Stover, who was wearing a helmet that came off after the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Highlander, 57-year-old Margaret Niedbalski, of Columbus, wasn't injured.
Alcohol use is not suspected.