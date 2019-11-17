A man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in northwest Lincoln, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. when a westbound motorcyclist collided with a westbound Toyota Highlander near the intersection of U.S. 34 and Northwest 48th Street.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hadn't been released as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.