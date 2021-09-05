Man killed in early morning shooting at Lincoln apartment complex

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a Lincoln apartment complex, according to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers were called to the 300 block of North 44th Street at about 7:15 a.m., where they found the 28-year-old with gunshot wounds inside of a residence. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. There is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

Neither man had been identified as of Sunday morning.

Investigators are interviewing a witness who was with both parties at the time of the shooting and collecting physical evidence.

Anyone with knowledge about the incident is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 or Crimestoppers at (402) 475-3600.

