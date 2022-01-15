 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in early morning crash near Palmyra
0 Comments
breaking

Man killed in early morning crash near Palmyra

  • Updated
  • 0

One person was killed and two others were in critical condition after a crash on Nebraska 2 east of Palmyra early Saturday morning, according to the Otoe County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash just before 1 a.m. 

The head-on collision occurred between a westbound semi and an eastbound SUV in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the SUV, 45-year-old Michael McClintock of Pawnee City, was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The two passengers in the SUV, a 46-year-old man from Falls City and a 27-year-old woman from Falls City, were in critical-but-stable condition Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the semi, 41-year-old Andrew Kibbe of Fernley, Nevada, had minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. A passenger in the semi, a 37-year-old man from Sparks, Nevada, was not injured.

Icy roads and blowing snow impacted visibility and driving conditions at the time of the crash. Seat belts were used in both vehicles and it was unclear whether alcohol use was a factor, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff IDs 81-year-old Omaha man found after Denton crash
Man arrested after standoff leads to late start at Palmyra High School
Crash logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News