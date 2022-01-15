Man killed in early morning crash near Palmyra

One person was killed and two others were in critical condition after a crash on Nebraska 2 east of Palmyra early Saturday morning, according to the Otoe County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash just before 1 a.m.

The head-on collision occurred between a westbound semi and an eastbound SUV in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the SUV, 45-year-old Michael McClintock of Pawnee City, was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The two passengers in the SUV, a 46-year-old man from Falls City and a 27-year-old woman from Falls City, were in critical-but-stable condition Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the semi, 41-year-old Andrew Kibbe of Fernley, Nevada, had minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. A passenger in the semi, a 37-year-old man from Sparks, Nevada, was not injured.

Icy roads and blowing snow impacted visibility and driving conditions at the time of the crash. Seat belts were used in both vehicles and it was unclear whether alcohol use was a factor, the sheriff's office said.

