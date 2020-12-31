Man killed in Beatrice shooting

BEATRICE — A Beatrice man is in custody on suspicion of second-degree murder after a shooting Wednesday night.

Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said officers went to the 1000 block of North 12th Street at about 11:45 p.m., where they found a man had been shot in the torso with a 9 mm handgun.

The victim, Alex Rader of Beatrice, was taken to Beatrice Community Hospital and died a short time later.

The shooting occurred after 25-year-old Brandon Long heard someone outside his residence.

“He went outside, where he found a white male leaning up against the house, and he shot him,” Lang said.

Long's girlfriend and a 2-year-old were inside the residence at the time. Lang said it’s believed the two men knew each other, and authorities are investigating what motivated the shooting.

He said the incident is not believed to have been an attempted burglary, but that police are not certain why Rader was at the residence.

Long was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and discharging a firearm within city limits.

