Man kicked in Lincoln man's apartment door, stole from him, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 27-year-old Omaha man Thursday night after he allegedly kicked in a Lincoln man's door and robbed him.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to near 27th Street and Nebraska 2 just after 4 p.m. on a report of two people trying to kick in an apartment door.

They arrived to find a 44-year-old Lincoln man who said he had arranged to meet a woman he met online, but she arrived with a man and there was a dispute over money. Spilker said the victim told police the man threatened to kill him, so he went inside and locked the door.

She said that's when the man kicked in the door, causing the victim to flee his own apartment, and the thief stole a suitcase of clothes.

Spilker said police identified the man as Quinnton Bledsoe of Omaha and found him around 10 p.m. in a traffic stop near First Street and Cornhusker Highway. She said the woman with him told police he had forced her to arrange meet-ups with men for money.

Police say they found the victim's suitcase at a Lincoln hotel rented by the woman. They arrested Bledsoe on suspicion of robbery, burglary and pandering.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.