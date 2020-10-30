Man jailed on suspicion of hate intimidation offense involving Lincoln bus driver

A 65-year-old man went to jail early Friday after allegedly directing racial epithets at a Star Tran bus driver and spitting on her nearly a week earlier.

Officer Erin Spilker said the man had boarded the bus at about 2 p.m. Oct. 24, and had gone nearly the whole route when the driver told him he couldn't ride without a destination. He said he'd gotten on the wrong bus and wanted to go back to where he'd gotten on.

Spilker said video showed that while the driver took a break off the bus at a stop, he urinated on the bus. Then, after the bus started on its route again, he started making racially charged statements to himself in the back of the bus.

The driver stopped and told him to stop speaking that way or get off the bus, Spilker said. She said the man got off the bus, but not before directing racial epithets at her and spitting at her multiple times.

The driver said he lunged at her, too, but she was able to chase him off the bus at the Gold's Building stop.

Police found the man at the City Mission early Friday and arrested him on suspicion of spitting on a person, urinating in public and violating the city's new hate intimidation law, which is a misdemeanor.