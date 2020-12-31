 Skip to main content
Man involved in northeast Lincoln standoff that required SWAT team identified
Police identified the man involved in an eight-hour SWAT incident Tuesday morning.

Timothy Sheridan, 40, remained hospitalized Thursday morning with injuries he received during the incident.

The incident began when Sheridan threatened to burn down a Lincoln woman’s apartment complex and shoot his way inside her apartment if she didn’t let him in, police said. The 36-year-old woman and a witness told police they let him in because the feared for their lives. 

Standoff at Lincoln apartment ends with man at the hospital after police dog bites him

A witness who was able to get away called police and the police SWAT team set up at the complex in the University Place neighborhood near North 40th Street and St. Paul Avenue.

According to police, officers served a search warrant but Sheridan refused to obey police commands and screamed for officers to kill him. Eventually, officers fired a less-than-lethal round that struck Sheridan in the leg and sent in a police service dog, which bit him in the right hand.

Police rescued the woman, who was unharmed, and found a loaded Glock handgun in the apartment.

Sheridan remained hospitalized with broken bones in his hand, but he was expected to be arrested upon his release.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

